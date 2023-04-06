Around the Web Watch: UP police constable caught on camera slapping a man several times The constable got into an argument with the coordinator of a public service kiosk in the town of Mainpuri. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago फोटो कॉपी का 2 रु दुकानदार ने क्या मांगा साहब ने थप्पड़ जड़ दिए,वीडियो जिला मैनपुरी का है जहां पर जनसेवा केंद्र में सिपाही के द्वारा मारपीट का वीडियो CCTV में रिकॉर्ड हो गया, बताया जा रहा है कि फोटो कॉपी के पैसे मांगने पर कांस्टेबल विक्रम यादव ने मारपीट कर दी, सिपाही को लाइन… pic.twitter.com/YOvBsFriGW— Rohit Tripathi journalist (@rohitt_tripathi) April 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Police