Eco India Eco India: What does it take to make bricks and concrete blocks carbon negative? Brickmaking is big business in developing nations and in India, the industry creates nearly 10 percent of the country's soot. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer and Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla Field Producer & Script: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Production Assistant: Anushree | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india bricks carbon negative