Around the Web Watch: Activists of pro-Kannada group take to streets to protest against Amul's entry in Karnataka Several protestors from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, were detained by the police in Bengaluru. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike protests to oppose the sale of Amul milk in Karnataka & encourage Nandini products. pic.twitter.com/LQThDsaswY— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023 Politics & protests over #AmulvsNandini intensify in Karnataka, now pro kananda groups stage a protest against Amul products in Karnataka, demand that govt should look to safeguard interests of KMF and nandini in the state. pic.twitter.com/du0U11XMGO— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) April 10, 2023 Pro #Kannada Organisations KRV protested against #Amul in #Bengaluru. Police detained protestors. #AmulvsNandini ... pic.twitter.com/WV9SzumVbi— Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 10, 2023 Pro #Kannada organisations protested today against distribution of #Amul milk & curd products in #Bengaluru, #Karnataka. They want local KMF product #Nandini to be strengthened as it will help local farmers. pic.twitter.com/rw7D59N2wP— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 10, 2023