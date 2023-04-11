Around the Web Watch: This solar-powered vending machine dispenses cloth bags for Rs 10 in Hyderabad A smart strategy to avoid the use of plastic. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago VIDEO : GHMC has started a eco-friendly initiative to make city plastic-free. GHMC has installed a solar powered ATM-like vending machine for cloth bags at IDPL fruit market, Balanagar. Person needing a cloth bag can deposit a Rs 10 note to get a bag.@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/AbzJg1qmML— Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) April 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad plastic pollution