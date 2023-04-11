Around the Web Watch: India’s first ever 3D-printed post office building is under construction in Bengaluru The project is located at Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor. Scroll Staff An hour ago Look ma, they are 3D printing a building outside my house! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/GVrRoC0b9u— Marisha Thakur (@MarishaThakur) April 6, 2023 This is from 20th March, when the work was starting out. pic.twitter.com/i3qB5irwCC— Marisha Thakur (@MarishaThakur) April 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangalore Post office 3D printing Technology