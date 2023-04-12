Viral Video Watch: Artist uses MoMA museum’s extensive catalogue to create real-time art using AI Refik Anadol used machine intelligence to interpret and transform the archive of over 200 years to create an artwork constantly in motion. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago At le city that never sleeps but always dreams. Machines can dream too you know. @refikanadol taught me. @MuseumModernArt Enjoy anon. ❤️ @jharryedmiston @wwhchung @moskovich pic.twitter.com/yzQfnjmuaC— lel.eth ⌐🆇-🆇 (@alexdlrge) April 10, 2023 gmbeen a fan of @refikanadol and his work for years since before i knew about NFTs…finally made it to @MuseumModernArt, and [unsupervised] is of course beyond impressive in person 🔥if you’re visiting for nft nyc, def go take a look before it closes this weekend ! pic.twitter.com/Oh2KKaq0SC— cadmonkey.eth (@apeinacoupe) April 10, 2023 Excited to experience once again this absolutely stunning digital installation in @MuseumModernArt Unsupervised by @refikanadol that uses artificial intelligence to interpret MoMA artworks archives and transform them into AI dreams pic.twitter.com/hixJsUBMhI— Sophia Vitko (@ArtVitko) April 8, 2023 Dear friends, our recent art work — Unsupervised at MoMA is getting wonderful reaction from museum visitors. Deeply honored to share our work in one of the most important art institution in the world! Yesterday, I was able to witness an incredible audience with joy, inspiration… pic.twitter.com/c6Bt5F8Nnw— Refik Anadol (@refikanadol) April 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. art artificial intelligence