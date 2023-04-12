Around the Web Watch: A look inside NASA’s 3D-printed Mars simulation habitat Four volunteers will live in the CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) habitat installed at Johnson Space Center for a year. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago WATCH: @NASA developed a simulated Mars habitat where four people will live for about a year. The crew will have a limited amount of water to drink and will need to grow their own leafy greens and vegetables inside the 3D-printed habitat pic.twitter.com/07kKY4N7FT— Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) April 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NASA Mars Space