Viral Video Watch: Over 11,000 artists dance the Bihu together to set a world record Two records were achieved at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati: The largest Bihu dance performance, and largest ensemble of musical instruments. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | 11304 folk dancers presented Bihu Dance in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the State Govt's bid of setting a Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance in a single venue. 2548 drummers also performed here with them. pic.twitter.com/n9EYimF6Bt— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023 Some moments from the spectacular last evening at Sarusajai. pic.twitter.com/aXlXdgVOL2— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2023 An evening worth remembering for lifetime. A new awakening for Assamese culture🙏 pic.twitter.com/fviCM9Lhci— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2023 Our Bihu scripts Guinness World Record history.Elated & awestruck at the epic Bihu Dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium, in the august presence of Hon' CM Dr. @himantabiswa.The mesmerising extravaganza by 11,304 young & enthusiastic Bihu dancers & drummers has etched… pic.twitter.com/Cj1Z2YOqZF— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) April 13, 2023 Opinion: For a Government, it's easy to make 10,000 or even more people groove & dance at a time. But, the toughest part is getting the support of the public.CM @himantabiswa got that. Unreal scenes at Sarusajai. What hype! What celebration!Critics complain about Adani, but… pic.twitter.com/Bi5RPn71bM— aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) April 13, 2023