Viral Video Watch: Teacher uses DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's song in class to make learning fun Manu Gulati, an English teacher, posted a video of her students singing 'Let Me Love You' at a Delhi government school. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Listening to songs in a foreign language & practicing singing them is a beautiful way to gain confidence in speaking that lang.Some students initially find it difficult. Some find it simple & engaging! There's heterogeneity!Amidst all, I love the joy music brings to my class! pic.twitter.com/BsMlHrMlaK— Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 13, 2023