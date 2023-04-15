Around the Web ‘Your soul remains with me’: Actor Satish Kaushik’s daughter reads a note on his birth anniversary Eleven-year-old Vanshika read out a letter she wrote to her late father Satish Kaushik. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago मेरे दोस्त #SatishKaushik की मृत्यु पर #सतीश की 11साल की बेटी #Vanshika ने एक चिट्ठी बंद लिफ़ाफ़े मुझे दी। ये कहकर कि प्लीज़ इसे बिना खोले पापा की चिता पर रख देना।जो मैंने किया। पर मैंने उससे चिट्ठी की फोटो लेने के लिए भी कहा।Yesterday when we celebrated #Satish’s 67th birthday,… pic.twitter.com/hTeXyhMQgw— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Satish Kaushik Bollywood