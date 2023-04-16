Around the Web Watch: Spanish athlete leaves cave after living in it for 500 days as part of a science experiment Beatriz Flamini was monitored by scientists in a project called Timewave to learn more about the capacities of the human mind and circadian rhythms. Scroll Staff An hour ago A 50-year-old Spanish extreme athlete has emerged from doing a 500-day challenge living in a cave with no contact with the outside world https://t.co/rPmhMot8u8 pic.twitter.com/wW6s2OysMH— Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. athlete experiments science