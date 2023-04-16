Viral Video Watch: Singer Diljit Dosanjh introduces Punjabi music to the Coachella Music Festival Dosanjh was, of course, accompanied by Bhangra dancers. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago .@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shiningCatch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023 Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella Love the vibe in this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V— Prince (@princesoman9) April 16, 2023 The intro 🔥 and Setting stage on fire#DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/cry79fvT1V— ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 16, 2023 Vibe teri meri mildi aa and the use of screenIgnore network glitches #DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/ee4Ewmo774— ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 16, 2023 @diljitdosanjh making history @coachella , making us all proud… go get it!! #Coachella #diljitdosanjh #COACHELLA2023@coachella🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sazhb0C1LM— Sherry Bhatia (@SherryBhatia10) April 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Punjab