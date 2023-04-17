Around the Web Watch: Five vehicles buried under snow after avalanche hits near Zojila pass in Ladakh Six travellers were rescued. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Deadly snow avalanche hit #Zojila pass five vehicles feared buried under the avalanche. No casualty reported yet More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/U9YQME7qK4— Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) April 16, 2023 Kargil Police led by SHO Drass Mr Fazil Abbas and team, Mechanical department and @BROindia safely rescued 6 persons trapped and recovered vehicles from the avalanche-hit area at #Zojila. Most of these people were fasting and despite of that they have shown their courage and… pic.twitter.com/iOp9NyBd5H— Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) April 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. snow avalanche