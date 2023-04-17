Around the Web Watch: Man points gun at garbage collectors after altercation in Indore A police complaint has been filed by sanitation workers of the local civic body. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago देश के सबसे साफ शहर इन्दौर में निगमकर्मियों पर पिस्तौल तानने वाले ये शख्स रसूखदार हैं बीजेपी के पूर्व विधायक के रिश्तेदार बताये जा रहे हैं गीला-सूखा कचरा मिलाने से टोकने पर नाराज़ हुए ऐसा शिकायत में कहा गया है पुलिस ने आवेदन ले लिया है मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ है! pic.twitter.com/JxDD8yC9PY— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh gun