Around the Web Watch: Man gets trapped in art installation, has to be rescued The 26-year-old was charged with mischief and may face imprisonment after being rescued from inside The Talus Dome in Alberta, Canada. Scroll Staff An hour ago Uh... Someone just got stuck ***inside*** the Talus Dome/Talus Balls. #yeg #Yegcc (via @cwks on insta) pic.twitter.com/FXJ1vPMYt6— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 10, 2023 What's it like inside the Talus Balls? Here's the man who went where no one has gone before - and uh he seems to be enjoying himself. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/KJhj4tpjE2— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Art Canada