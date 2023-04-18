Around the Web Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates company’s first retail store in India at Mumbai The store is located at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex pic.twitter.com/MCMzspFrvp— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023 Take a look inside: pic.twitter.com/fma7sllkd5 This is looking fantastic. I'm waiting for a photo of the Delhi Apple Store, and if anyone knows, could you please tell me which Apple Store is larger, the Mumbai one or the Delhi one?— Ahmad (@Ahmad1shaheer) April 17, 2023 Visuals from the first Apple Store in India 🤯 #AppleBKC #AppleStore pic.twitter.com/vlgHlWERyU— Shaurya Sharma (@barelysure) April 18, 2023 This song from Bombay Boys is so apt for the store launch at BKC.Part of the Apple BKC playlist on @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/NTj6QaudlV— Tushar Kanwar (@2shar) April 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Apple