Around the Web Watch: Climate activist disrupts World Snooker Championship match, spreads orange powder on table The Just Stop Oil protestor was removed from the arena by security personnel and later arrested by South Yorkshire Police, according to BBC. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The moment a "Just Stop Oil" protestor climbs the table and disrupts the Perry vs Milkins match. #WorldSnookerChampionship #Snooker #Crucible pic.twitter.com/Gnal3sbUR9— Steve (@MaximumSnooker) April 17, 2023 The wonderful @robwalkertvWizard with a vacuum too 👏🏻 #Snooker pic.twitter.com/zW35n9APAU— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 17, 2023 Protester being arrested for vandalising the snooker table #snooker #SnookerWorldChampionship @SkyNews @MailOnline @DailyMailUK #protest #snookerprotest pic.twitter.com/MdOgV2BwzT— Paul C (@paulpc21) April 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate change protest