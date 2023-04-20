Around the Web Watch: Timelapse video of total solar eclipse, complete with ‘ring of fire’ For 62 seconds, the moon completely covered the sun in an eclipse visible in Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia, among other places. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Relive the magic of the solar eclipse over Exmouth, captured by @astrophotobear! 🌑🌞 Watch the stunning video now and witness the beauty of this natural phenomenon! 📸 #Eclipse #UWA @ICRAR pic.twitter.com/21hBozZ7av— UWA (@uwanews) April 20, 2023 Totality from the Exmouth Gulf #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/VBoloAPuI4— Chris Lewis (@a_film_maker) April 20, 2023 Penampakan Gerhana Matahari Hibrida dari Tugu Jogja. 20 April 2023 - 10.48 wIb.#gerhana #gerhanamatahari #gerhanamataharihibrida2023 pic.twitter.com/9Dgu1bSvml— JOGJA / YOGYAKARTA (@YogyakartaCity) April 20, 2023 Timor Island#GerhanaMatahariHibrida #GerhanaMatahariHibrida2023#GerhanaMatahari pic.twitter.com/5bX3aRdBHe— Hanser Nalle (@HanserNalle) April 20, 2023 Town Beach cheers for totality 🌚🌞 #Eclipse2023 @9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/VIiEmJbceN— Tracy Vo (@Tracy_Vo) April 20, 2023 Here is the solar eclipse in real time from the Exmouth Gulf. #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/5A583Z2E8u— Chris Lewis (@a_film_maker) April 20, 2023 Gerhana Matahari Total Hibrida 2023Hybrid Solar Eclipse 202320 April 2023📍Pulau Kisar, Maluku Barat Daya(Via livestream YouTube @obsbosscha) pic.twitter.com/foCkI1SDFK— ✨ (@joursly) April 20, 2023 Play Full view of the eclipse as it happened as seen from Exmouth, Australia We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eclipse Sun