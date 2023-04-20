Around the Web Watch: Indian woman runs 42.5 km Manchester marathon in sari and sneakers Madhusmita Jena Das completed the marathon in 4 hours and 50 minutes, dressed in a handloom sari from Sambalpur. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🏃🏾♀️Indian-origin Madhusmita Jena runs in comfort in the Manchester Marathon 2023 donning a lovely Sambalpuri SareeProudly showcasing her Indian heritage 🇮🇳, Madhusmita also presents an inviting perspective on this traditional attire. pic.twitter.com/6OtIrquFpW— Koustuv 🇮🇳 🧭 (@srdmk01) April 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/n1WWZ04lbn— dp (@iamdipu21) April 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. women sari running