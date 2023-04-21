Around the Web Watch: Air passenger throws tantrum in plane about a crying baby, screams at the cabin crew ‘You're yelling,’ one of the Southwest Airlines flight attendant told the angry passenger. ‘So is the baby!’ he replied. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Southwest West Airline passenger acts like a baby on flight because real baby was crying pic.twitter.com/3C8zcOTYXg— Levandov (@blabla112345) April 18, 2023 I know that a crying baby on an airplane annoys you, you sweet childless passenger, but I promise you the parents of that baby are stressed by the crying and working hard at calming the baby down and probably embarrassed about being the parent of that kid.— Touré (@Toure) April 18, 2023 When a baby is crying in public, instead of throwing your own tantrum as an adult, may I suggest going "welp, someone's not happy!" it's easy, it's free, and you don't look like a massive jerk!— Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) April 19, 2023 it's not weird for anyone to be mad at nonstop screaming. like. come on. i think travelers just need to be proactive and invest in earphones or edibles because babies are going to be babies. no sense getting put on a no fly list over things beyond your control. https://t.co/G5MaEKyZcR— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) April 19, 2023 Crying babies on planes totally sucks. But that’s part of public transportation. It happens, get over it. And that line about “the mother isn’t mothering”??? Sit your ass down. But first say it to a group of mothers with kids who just won’t stop crying no matter what. https://t.co/a4szItK1Dz pic.twitter.com/7uVDHrQKtJ— Shannon S. (@MizShannonS) April 19, 2023 you never ever cried as a baby I'm sure— Marie Myung-Ok Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) April 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. plane baby