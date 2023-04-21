Viral Video Watch: Rapper MC Stan meets Sachin Tendulkar, plays cricket with him The Bigg Boss 16 winner shared a fanboy moment. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Whatt a moment 🥹📈mad love for both the legends🥹❤️🔥#MCStan #SachinTendulkar #50forSachin pic.twitter.com/kek77ecivu— KING STAN (@RajGuru14129771) April 20, 2023 Check out this video of #MCStan playing cricket with #SachinTendulkar! pic.twitter.com/kC0dHDAwJX— Ahmedabad Times (@AhmedabadTimes) April 20, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket music