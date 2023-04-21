Viral Video Watch: Comedian mimics Bollywood reactions to meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook Sumedh Shinde imagines what actors and singers would say on meeting Tim Cook during the launch of Apple’s first retail stores in India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Bollywood and Paparazzi excited to meet Tim Cook at the Apple store launch 😉#AppleBKC #AppleIndia #TimCookInIndia #timcookmeetsbollywood pic.twitter.com/Lbv48AOvV9— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) April 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. comedy Apple