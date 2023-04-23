Around the Web Watch: Cow charges at tiger to scare it away after it attacks and catches its calf Caught on camera in Pauri, Uttarakhand. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Increasing man-animal conflict cases in forest fringe villages. Not a successful attempt for tiger this time ……This one from Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Uttarakhand is another challenging dimension of #Tiger #Conservation#50YearsOfProjectTiger Source: WA forward pic.twitter.com/umy8wpl6Ei— Mohan Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) April 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals Uttarakhand