Viral Video Watch: Diljit Dosanjh sings ‘Lover’, ‘Patiala Peg’ and other songs at Coachella music festival Dosanjh delivered an energy-packed performance at his second appearance on weekend two of Coachella 2023. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago He has only gone and done it AGAIN! Only the best to represent us South Asians and Punjabis at Coachella 👏🏽👏🏽 @diljitdosanjh 💙 Look at how he has attracted a bigger crowd after his last performance! pic.twitter.com/XTVP9eyeKC— Hihi Gadid • (@bigbrownenergy) April 23, 2023 Heard top DJs play/mix sets with Indian songs - but watching @diljitdosanjh preform live at #COACHELLA was just 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Diljit my man what a rockstar you are- so honoured and proud to have seen this 💥💥💥🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/WdiGtS46SQ— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 23, 2023 ਸੱਜਣਾ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਧੋਖਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਮਾਈ ਦਾ#Coachella#COACHELLA2023#DiljitDosanjh @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/M8D1qkobep— YUVRAJ SINGH HANS (@YuvrajSinghHans) April 24, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) "Music is universal. Please avoid negativity." Crucial message by Diljit Dosanjh today at Coachella. Hatred under the symbols of nationalism needs a pushback, and Diljit did give a gentle pushback. h/t: @jugdipkaur pic.twitter.com/3Zpa0OHxMM— YILTS (@YILTSTV) April 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diljit Dosanjh Coachella 2023 Music