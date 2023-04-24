Around the Web Watch: Horse-cart racing event held on busy Delhi road, police seizes carts and animals The Delhi police handed over the animals to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has arrested 10 people. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Delhi: Ten people apprehended, earlier today, after they engaged in horse-cart racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre. Four horse-carts & 2 two-wheelers. seized. Horses to be handed over to MCD: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fddzGRXBpZ— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi animals