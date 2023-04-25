Viral Video Watch: Actor-singer Zendaya surprises Coachella music festival with a performance with Labrinth Zendaya performed ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘All For Us’ with singer Labrinth at his Coachella set. Scroll Staff An hour ago Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25— Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023 🚨 ZENDAYAAAAZendaya e Labrinth também cantaram “All For Us” no palco do Coachella pic.twitter.com/5fL5P3dNGk— Zendaya Brasil (@zendayabr) April 23, 2023 The iconic moment of Labrinth bringing out Zendaya at #Coachella Weekend 2. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Ymf2vpWyi— Hypebae (@hypebae) April 24, 2023 Zendaya when she stepped on stage with Labrinth at Coachella 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0rQIc1clCw— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Zendaya