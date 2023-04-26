Around the Web Watch: First detailed and close-up view of Mars’ smaller moon Deimos, captured by UAE’s space probe New data indicates Deimos is not an asteroid that got captured in Mars’ orbit but point to a planetary origin. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago @HopeMarsMission science team has unveiled a series of unique and ground-breaking observations of Mars’ smaller moon, Deimos, using all three of its science instruments to ‘advance our fundamental understanding’ of Mars’ most mysterious moon. pic.twitter.com/bg4RjZrRrp— Sarah Al Amiri (@SarahAmiri1) April 24, 2023 The observations were shared during a session at the @EuroGeosciences General Assembly, provide new insights into Deimos’ makeup and structure. The new observations challenge the longstanding theory that Mars’ moons are captured asteroids and instead point to a planetary origin. pic.twitter.com/kYIFnVVNre— Sarah Al Amiri (@SarahAmiri1) April 24, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. space Mars