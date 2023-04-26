Do Chamakti Ankhon Mein

Sung by Geeta Dutt, from the film Detective, 1958, it is inspired by Harry Belafonte’s Jamaica Farewell.

Harry Belafonte, the legendary Jamaican American singer-actor, who spent his life fighting for a variety of causes, died on Tuesday in New York. Credited for popularising calypso music – a style of music that originated in Trinidad and Tobago – with international audiences in the 1950s, he became the first Black artist to sell a million records in the United States. However, the artist’s talent wasn’t just restricted calypso music, as Belafonte went onto to release songs and albums in various genres, ranging from jazz blues to gospel, pop, folk and more.

Besides music, Belafonte was known for his outspoken advocacy. He was also a key strategist, fundraiser and mediator in the American civil rights movement in the 1950s, and worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1985, he had the idea of organising the Grammy-winning, charity single, We Are the World, an all-star musical collaboration that raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia. He also led a campaign against apartheid in South Africa and in 1988, released an album Paradise in Gazankulu, with ten protest songs, highlighting the plight of Black South Africans under the apartheid system.

His popular songs found a home across the globe. In fact, several of his famous hits also inspired songs in Hindi films. Here (above and below) are three classic Hindi songs based on melodies sung by Belafonte.

Itni Badi Mehfi

Sung by Asha Bhosale. It was featured in the film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, 1960, and has echoes of Banana Boat Song.

Aaja Gori Dil Mein Rakhle Tujhe

This was sung by Kishore Kumar for the film Do Shikari, 1979. Listen for shades of Belafonte’s Coconut Woman.

