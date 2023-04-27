Viral Video Watch: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sings ‘American Pie’ at White House state dinner The audience erupted in applause as Yeol sang the first few lines of the song made famous by Don McLean. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago President Yoon Suk Yeol, surprises State Dinner at White House with a rendition of American Pie April 26th 2023 [begins at :32] pic.twitter.com/yM5IdTt5jr— Jay Lim (@aQuoteAday) April 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. White House Joe Biden South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol music