Viral Video Watch: Flight passengers, crew freeze mid-air as the popular 'mannequin challenge' makes a comeback On a flight from Manchester to Florida, a dance team persuaded nearly all passengers and crew members to participate in the challenge. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago BRINGING IT BACK: This dance team got nearly everyone on board their flight to take part in a picture perfect revival of the mannequin challenge. https://t.co/EAhrTWPhaW pic.twitter.com/MIhrUEuRPT— ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2023