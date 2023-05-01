Around the Web Watch: Hundreds of passionate fans wait in heavy rain for cricket match to resume at a Nepal stadium Fans had gathered to watch the final match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates at the ACC Premier Cup, where the winner will join Asia Cup 2023. Scroll Staff An hour ago Unconditional love and loyalty towards game of cricket that's Nepalese fans for you #Respect ❤️#accpremiercup#final#UAEvsNEPAL#RoadToAsiaCup#video by @CricketNep pic.twitter.com/jYDqGEDlTe— Santosh KC (@skunlucky45) May 1, 2023 The Final Game between Nepal and UAE has been stopped due to rain.😳 pic.twitter.com/m7axWBO54d— surya bhatt (@sandeep34485377) May 1, 2023 Thank you to our amazing supporters for always being there for us, rain or shine! Your unconditional love and resilience toward our team mean everything to us. Our cricket would not be possible without you. Jai Nepal! 🙏🏼🇳🇵#NEPvUAE | #ACCPremierCup | #RoadToAsiaCup | #weCAN pic.twitter.com/wreRpKMUUM— CAN (@CricketNep) May 1, 2023 Due to persistent rain, the Grand Finale has been called off for the day and will resume tomorrow! After winning the toss, Nepal dominated proceedings - reducing UAE to 106/9 in 27.3 overs. Can Nepal continue their bright form tomorrow? #ACC #ACCMensPremierCup #NEPALvsUAE pic.twitter.com/kBv01HKl2y— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) May 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nepal cricket