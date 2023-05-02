Around the Web Watch the daring video of a wingsuiter flying through China’s Tianmen Cave Zhang Shupeng became the first Chinese wingsuiter to achieve the feat, jumping out of a helicopter at an altitude of over 2,000 metres in Zhangjiajie. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Zhang Shupeng, the daring Chinese wingsuiter, has successfully flown through China's famed Tianmen Cave in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan, on April 30. #wingsuite #wingman #daredevil #China pic.twitter.com/gjhrvz2x6j— The Tide (@TideNewsZJ) May 1, 2023 Daring Chinese wingman Zhang Shupeng successfully flew through China's famed Tianmen Cave at a speed of 180 km/h on Sunday in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, wowing spectators with his feat. pic.twitter.com/hpYviO7zR0— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China adventure sports