Caught on camera: The moment a bird hit Karnataka Congress president's chopper, breaking window The incident took place while a journalist was interviewing DK Shivakumar inside the chopper. The helicopter made an emergency landing. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago #WATCH My colleague and Tv9 Kannada political editor Pramod Shastri and @DKShivakumar just survived a mid air catastrophe, when a bird smashed into the Helipad window, shattering it. Their reaction tells you what they must be going in their mind when it must have happened? pic.twitter.com/V4GHOlOm0S— Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) May 2, 2023 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 KPCC president @DKShivakumar chopper landed midway after hit by an eagle on air. The windowpane found broken. He bound to #Mulabagilu to campaign for party's candidate Adinarayana.@XpressBengaluru @AshwiniMS_TNIE pic.twitter.com/rZLX1VtB7x— Devaraj Hirehalli Bhyraiah (@swaraj76) May 2, 2023 The helicopter carrying #Karnataka Congress President @DKShivakumar had to make an emergency landing after the windshield broke due to bird hit. Shivakumar was heading towards Mulubagilu in Kolar district when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/EeAa9NINHd— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 2, 2023 While on our way to Mulbagal, our helicopter met with an accident, in which my fellow passengers were injured.Thanks to the wishes of all Kannadigas, I am safe, and I thank the pilot for his quick response in making an emergency landing.Travelling to Mulbagal by road now. 🙏— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 2, 2023