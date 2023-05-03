Watch: Hollywood film and television writers take to the streets to demand better wages
They want higher minimum pay, more writers per show, shorter exclusive contracts and more.
The Hollywood entertainment industry has been hit by a major work stoppage as hundreds of film and television writers, represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), went on strike demanding higher pay. This has caused widespread disruption and it is the first time in 15 years that Hollywood has faced such a situation.
The WGA represents the majority of writers of some of the American entertainment industry’s most popular TV shows and films. The protesting writers are demanding higher minimum pay, shorter exclusive contracts, and more writers per show.
As per an AP report, these demands have been made in light of the content boom driven by streaming platforms, which the union claims have reduced their benefits. The WGA’s board of directors unanimously voted to strike after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organisation responsible for bargaining on behalf of the nine largest studios.
The strike has already affected the production of several popular late-night shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reported Reuters.
This is not the first time the entertainment industry has faced such a situation, with the writers’ strike of 2007-2008 lasting for 100 days and causing a significant halt in production.