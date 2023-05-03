Cars are honking in support of the writers’ strike outside Netflix in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/75qx6flGBc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

Really amazing turnout today with the best signs at the @WGAEast picket line. A strike was called at midnight by the union representing 11,000 writers for scripted TV and film #faircontract #solidarity #WGA pic.twitter.com/XN6prwKRAP — SandiCam Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) May 3, 2023

Current view of the Writers Guild of America strike outside of Netflix in Hollywood today #WGA #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/AFq5a6nE3p — JaValle (@JaValle) May 2, 2023

The Hollywood entertainment industry has been hit by a major work stoppage as hundreds of film and television writers, represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), went on strike demanding higher pay. This has caused widespread disruption and it is the first time in 15 years that Hollywood has faced such a situation.

The WGA represents the majority of writers of some of the American entertainment industry’s most popular TV shows and films. The protesting writers are demanding higher minimum pay, shorter exclusive contracts, and more writers per show.

As per an AP report, these demands have been made in light of the content boom driven by streaming platforms, which the union claims have reduced their benefits. The WGA’s board of directors unanimously voted to strike after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organisation responsible for bargaining on behalf of the nine largest studios.

The strike has already affected the production of several popular late-night shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reported Reuters.

This is not the first time the entertainment industry has faced such a situation, with the writers’ strike of 2007-2008 lasting for 100 days and causing a significant halt in production.

Rob Lowe on the picket line outside of the Paramount lot in LA today: “We’re only as good as the writing we get” #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/x7UASNi1af — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023