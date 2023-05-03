Around the Web Watch: Mumbai hotel staff dances to welcome Backstreet Boys as they arrive in India for tour ‘This is the first time I'm ever seeing this in my entire career where the hotel staff is dancing with a dope remix.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w6QyVlFO0Y— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 3, 2023 Backstreet boys at india🇮🇳 #BackstreetBoysIndia #BackstreetBoys #Concerts pic.twitter.com/913o0EDW92— B-Town Life (@BTownLife1) May 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Mumbai