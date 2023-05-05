Around the Web Watch: In an arid Maharashtra village, residents risk their lives to fetch water from a 70-foot well A severe water shortage, combined with rising temperatures, has made villagers desperate. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: people of Gangodwari village, Peth Taluka, descend into 70 feet well due to water crisis (04/05) pic.twitter.com/JejubDj5oA— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023 #WATCH| "In our village, this water crisis is going on for the last 10 years almost...women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always fear of falling. They (women) at times come during the night also..": Mohan Gawli, Sarpunch, Gangodwari village pic.twitter.com/hlmv7c87Ra— TOI Nashik (@TOINashikNews) May 4, 2023 #WATCH | Maharashtra: Tribal people of Bordhapada village in Nashik are walking 2 km to fetch water from a well, amid a water crisis in the area. pic.twitter.com/k6gCiLadw8— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra water