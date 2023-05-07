Around the Web Watch: Ed Sheeran’s surprise performance for fans on a New York street after he won copyright trail Standing on the roof of a car, the singer-songwriter serenaded the crowd singing his greatest hits in an impromptu street concert in SoHo. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ed stopped by the @AmericanExpress NY pop up...😲 pic.twitter.com/PpiYFNuRYy— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 5, 2023 Solo NYC te puede dar esto. Caminas tranquilo x Soho q es hermoso y pum @edsheeran tocando. pic.twitter.com/aAptlPdgr2— Diego Melo 🇪🇨 (@diegomelorib) May 6, 2023 I was at the office when #EdSheeran is playing in front of my apartment. Sigh. Video by my husband! #Soho #NYC pic.twitter.com/kH7MyMoZac— Paulette McCarron (@pmbakerygirl) May 5, 2023 AYOOO!! Ed Sheeran beat the case, stood on top of the roof of a car in the middle of NYC, and performed an impromptu concert 🤣🤣 beyond legendary 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wCfgW1YGIL— 5-Guy (@GotIt4sure) May 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music New York