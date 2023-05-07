Around the Web Watch: Amit Shah complains about ‘only motorcycles and no people’ during his roadshow in Karnataka Caught on camera during senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah’s campaign in Belagavi south constituency for the Karnataka assembly elections. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Amit shah saying there are only bikes and not people in our roadshow. There are no crowds. pic.twitter.com/7ekCvqAeND— Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 7, 2023 #Watch | Union Home Minister #AmitShah holds roadshow in Belagavi South Assembly constituency #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/rizit3APzn— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 7, 2023 Full video (Watch the remark at three-minute mark) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BJP Karnataka