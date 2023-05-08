Around the Web Watch: Madhya Pradesh police destroy illegally modified motorcycle silencers using road roller Caught on camera from Mandla district, the police act against noise pollution. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #बुलेट बाइक का टशन दिखाने वालों पर #मंडला जिले में #यातायातपुलिस ने दिखाया अपना टशन, मॉडिफाई साइलेंसर को निकलवाकर चलवाया बुलडोजर@CMMadhyaPradesh@MandlaCollector @MandlaSp @DGP_MP @drnarottammisra @royalenfield pic.twitter.com/MV7UGx9H06— Krishna Sahu (@BJCkrishna) May 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Police Madhya Pradesh Noise pollution