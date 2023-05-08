Around the Web ‘She was our princess’: Actor Mark Hamill reads a note he wrote about Carrie Fisher after her death During a ceremony to honour the Star Wars actress on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, her co-star read a speech he wrote six years ago, after her death. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Mark Hamill reads a speech he wrote shortly after Carrie Fisher died.“She was our princess, dammit! The actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fearlessly independent, ferociously funny, take charge woman who took our collective breath away.”pic.twitter.com/sOa3ubhbNi— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mark Hamill Star Wars Hollywood