Viral Video Watch: Taylor Swift performs in heavy rain after thunderstorm delayed concert for nearly four hours Undeterred by pouring rain, the singer performed her full 45-song setlist at the Nissan Stadium until 2 am for her final concert date in Nashville. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Taylor Swift refused to cancel her final Nashville show and performed in the pouring rain after a four-hour lightning delay. pic.twitter.com/gqSaM5U7cv— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2023 Midnight Rain the in rain 😭😭😭#TSErasTourNashville pic.twitter.com/PBA5LpOwGI— Iasmina 💫 (@iasmina012) May 8, 2023 Can't quite believe I took this video #TSErasTourNashville pic.twitter.com/fXmURWcN1p— Ashley (@ashsilvers13) May 8, 2023 Taylor Swift performing "22" while raining 🌧️ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jkpSUfGZsO— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 8, 2023 #NashvilleTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS NIGHT pic.twitter.com/AH415Sqlug— Sydney & Mary (Nashville 5/7) (@swiftpix13) May 8, 2023