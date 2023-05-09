Around the Web Watch: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg competes in jiu-jitsu tournament – and wins medals He grabbed gold and silver medals at the Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition held at Woodside High School in California. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago That’s our student Vijay going against him. That was part of one out of three matches they had!Highlights available on our profile or below: pic.twitter.com/JQclLnzTsH— ALLIANCE Jiu Jitsu San Francisco (@alliancebjjsf) May 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mark Zuckerberg Jiu-Jitsu