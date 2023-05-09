Around the Web Watch: Rescuers pull two jackals out of a well near Baramati, Maharashtra Both the animals were immediately released into the wild. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Double Whammy! ⁰Two jackals were safely rescued from inside a 20 ft well near Baramati by RESQ EcoDaund after being reported by the locals. One captured in a capture net & other gently prodded to enter trap cage. Both released immediately after ⁰@neha_panchamiya @TSatarkar pic.twitter.com/FY8JxO0s6N— RESQ Charitable Trust (@resqct) May 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra Animals Rescue