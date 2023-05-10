Around the Web ‘I don’t worry about those things’: Sudha Murthy when asked about communal politics in Karnataka ‘I am not a politically savvy person.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #KarnatakaPollsWithTNIE #SudhaMurthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation at BSE College polling booth in #Jayanagar. Video by @gadekal2020 @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/MHoiDWbSqT— TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) May 10, 2023 #WATCH | Jayanagar, Bengaluru | Sudha Murty gives a message to young voters after casting her vote; says, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/B1ecZCH93M— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 #WATCH | "I always tell them (youth) to come and vote and then you have the power to talk, without voting you do not have any power to talk," says Sudha Murty#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/1E8v0EEpUI— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sudha Murty Election Voting Karnataka