Watch: Cricketers Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith join players in a roadside game Caught on camera in a street in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐭. 𝐆𝐮𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐬! 🏏🔥Here's Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Odean Smith surprising some cricket lovers on the streets of Gandhinagar! 💙Thank you Naeem Amin for capturing this lovely moment and making it memorable for our #TitansFAM! 🥹… pic.twitter.com/D9DKIk7UDH— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 11, 2023