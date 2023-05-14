Around the Web Caught on live TV: Congress spokesperson gives 50% credit for party’s win in Karnataka to PM Modi ‘The more he went there, the more he spoke, the more seats we won,’ Pawan Khera told Rubika Liyaquat on ABP News. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HTH98mRK37— Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) May 13, 2023 WATCH | पवन खेड़ा ने ली चुटकी, कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की जीत का 50 % श्रेय पीएम मोदी कोहुंकार @RubikaLiyaquat के साथयहां देखें- https://t.co/9J5xIyOMB9यहां पढ़ें- https://t.co/9PvhRlWnzS#ABPResults #ABPElectionCentre #KarnatakaElectionResults #HunkarOnABP @Pawankhera pic.twitter.com/C2DDEsha0d— ABP News (@ABPNews) May 13, 2023 Full video मैंने सही तो बोला, हमारी जीत का 50% श्रेय प्रधान मंत्री को जाता है। जितने मुद्दे उन्होंने कर्नाटका चुनाव में उठाये, उतनी हमारी सीटें बढ़ती चली गयीं। https://t.co/vdTiU6Xq7g— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Elections