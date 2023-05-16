Around the Web Watch: US man sets world record for longest time living underwater, with no plans of surfacing soon University professor Joseph Dituri completed 74 days at Florida’s Jules’ Undersea Lodge conducting research, both medical and oceanic. Scroll Staff An hour ago A researcher in Florida has set a new world record for the longest time spent living underwater. Joseph Dituri has beaten the previous 73-day record for underwater habitation set in 2014 pic.twitter.com/fUr1m3eHLq— Reuters (@Reuters) May 15, 2023 Today I broke the world record for living underwater. The curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments.~Ad mare pic.twitter.com/bT0wndmMx9— Joseph Dituri, Ph.D. (@drdeepsea) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oceans seas