'She designs everything except my rooms': Shah Rukh Khan at wife Gauri Khan's book launch

'This book is for all the people who miss out on the dream of life to be creative. You can start at any age.'

Scroll Staff
An hour ago

"This overwhelming response we got from the profession that I am in, just to deal with it and lead a normal life, bring up children, she (Gauri Khan) never realised that there was an aspect of her that needed to have some kind of life...this book, I think, stands for…"

"Follow your dreams, do what satisfies you - this book stands for that. At whatever stage, whatever age you are trying to follow your dream, it's very important to follow that. It is what we have learnt from Gauri," says Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about how Gauri Khan designed Mannat & also about his favourite place in Mannat at the book launch of "My Life in Design"