Around the Web Watch: Yellowish haze covers Delhi-NCR region, reduces visibility and air quality Meteorologists have attributed the dusty conditions to gusty winds, low rainfall resulting in dry soil, and intense heat. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Reduced visibility, worse air quality - This is how Delhi-NCR looks like after #DustStorm. IMD predicts light rainfall. pic.twitter.com/IkWUb9GhZ9— Tawqeer Hussain (@tawqeerhussain) May 16, 2023 Delhi- Noida Weather: Dust Storm से दिल्ली-नोएडा के आसमान, सूरज भी नहीं दिख रहा#Noida #Delhi #WeatherUpdate #dust\ pic.twitter.com/iOUEnixX1H— News Express (@newsexpresslive) May 16, 2023 VIDEO | Strong winds swept across Delhi on Tuesday morning, raising dust and affecting air quality as well as reducing visibility. pic.twitter.com/U9NIhbpmaV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2023 Is this some sort of a dust storm or is the invasion finally happening in India instead of the US? pic.twitter.com/gMJSfR2nnx— Ayush Shekhar 💙 (@ayushshekhar17) May 16, 2023 Delhi Dust Storm: A yellowish haze enveloped #Delhi , as strong dust-raising winds, gusting up to 22 kilometers per hour, swept the city. Difficult for the citizens to breathe!!!! #Duststorm@IMDWeather #Delhipollution pic.twitter.com/d24TWHLuPi— The Environment (@theEcoglobal) May 16, 2023 No, dont say the weather is good. It's dust fyi...Noida is choking 🙄🙄#Noida #Delhi #dust pic.twitter.com/I8t20wuOlk— Sharmili Mallick 🇮🇳 (@sarmeelimallick) May 16, 2023 #duststorm #WeatherUpdateWhat is this weather pic.twitter.com/fle557uMM9— Abhilasha (@Abhilasha1510) May 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Weather Delhi