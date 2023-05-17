Around the Web Watch: Celebrations in Bangladesh theatres by Shah Rukh Khan fans as ‘Pathaan’ is released ‘Pathaan’ is the first Hindi film since 1971 to get a commercial release in Bangladesh, local media reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago Over 100 days in India and world cinemas, out on OTT, yet Pathaan receives a EUPHORIC response on its release in Bangladesh.... pic.twitter.com/Rvc9XbyhiQ— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 13, 2023 Grand celebration of #PathaanInBangladesh by Team SRK Bangladesh members on its first day of release in the country.#pathaanfirstdayfirstshow #pathaan #pathaanwithteamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #srk #Bangladesh #India #DeepikaPadukone #johnabraham pic.twitter.com/iY5ASIXTsP— Nishat Tasneem Rima (@iam___srkian) May 12, 2023 #SRK FANs in #BangladeshCFC go crazy as they dance to #JhoomeJoPathaan 🔥#PathaanInBangladesh 🇧🇩@iamsrk @yrf @SRKCHENNAIFC @VishalDadlani @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/KaVQ1NRCCB— ♡SRK Bangladesh CFC♡🇧🇩 (@SRKBDCFC) May 12, 2023 HISTORIC 💥💥💥💥💥Craze of #Pathaan Craze of #ShahRukhKhan𓀠#Pathaan create history in #Bangladesh all tickets of #Pathaan sold out in whole country for next 2 days 🔥🔥🔥🔥We are living in #SRKEra 🔥🔥🔥#PathaanInBangladesh#ShahRukhKhan #SRK#YRF50 #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/VljTj9mLqV— Afshan Ahmad (@ahmadafshan896) May 12, 2023 Our celebration for pathaan..#PathaanWithSRKCFC #pathaaninbangladesh@SRKBDCFC @SRKCHENNAIFC @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/g4t8aNHw6D— IamAupi (@iamaupi) May 15, 2023 #PathaanFDFS fans reaction, As it @SRKBDCFC always cheers in loud and we believe in showing love to @iamsrk this way only.#PathaanInBangladesh 🇧🇩@SRKCHENNAIFC @iamsrk @yrf pic.twitter.com/c6ZMHndB6B— ♡SRK Bangladesh CFC♡🇧🇩 (@SRKBDCFC) May 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Bollywood